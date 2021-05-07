RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

5 dead several injured in accident along Kilifi-Mombasa highway

Authors:

Brian Oruta

The accident involved a trailer and a hearse

Five people lost their lives while several others were seriously injured following a road accident in Mariakani, along the Kilifi-Mombasa highway.

The accident that occurred on Thursday involved a trailer and a hearse which collided head on, leaving two people dead on the spot.

According to area Police Boss, Ezekiel Chepkwony, three others succumbed to injuries at the Mariakani hospital.

The hearse was carrying mourners from Kitui where they had attended a funeral when the accident occurred.

Those injured were rushed to Mariakani hospital where they are receiving treatment.

