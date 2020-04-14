Five Kenyans living in the United States have died of Coronavirus in the last month, Foreign Affairs PS Kamau Macharia confirmed on Tuesday.

The PS noted that all five Kenyans had other underlying medical conditions which have been proven to exacerbate the Covid-19 infection.

Amb. Macharia confirmed that all 3,000 Kenyans currently in China were accounted for and none had succumbed to the Coronavirus infection.

He added that there are 21 students stranded in Hungary and 61 training assistants stranded in France.

Death at Los Angeles Consulate

PS Macharia also addressed the death of an attache at the Kenyan consulate in Los Angeles, California.

"She was taken suddenly ill and she had some underlying conditions - high blood pressure. She had difficulty in breathing. Sadly she passed on after she was rushed to hospital. We are waiting for the autopsy to be able to determine the cause of death," he stated.

He added that the female attache had been survived by 2 daughters, a 25-year-old and a 6-year-old, after her husband had passed away recently.