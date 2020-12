Kenya's Covid-19 case load now stands at 89,661 after 561 more people tested positive for the novel infection.

The new cases were detected after testing 6,387 samples over the last 24 hours.

Deaths and Recoveries

Seven more patients succumbed to the illness bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 1,552.

Total discharges for the day stood at 355; 274 from home-based care and 81 discharged from various hospitals bringing total recoveries to 70,194.