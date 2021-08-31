6 dead as 565 test positive for Covid-19

The total confirmed positive cases are now 235,863 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,371,571.

The news cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi 157, Kiambu 95, Nakuru 73, Uasin Gishu 35, Murang’a 27, Kisumu 25, Turkana 20, Nyandarua 17, Garissa 14, Narok 12, Kakamega 10, Lamu 10, Kitui 9, Kajiado 8, Makueni 7, Nyeri 7, Marsabit 6, Tharaka Nithi 5, Mombasa 5, Homa Bay 4, Siaya 4, Machakos 3, Meru 3, Baringo 2, Taita Taveta 1, Tana River 1, Bungoma 1, Migori 1, Busia 1, Kisii 1 and Vihiga 1.

At the same time, 1,280 more patients have recovered from the disease with 1,062 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 218 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 223,637 of whom 181,238 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 42,399 are from various health facilities countrywide,” said the Ministry.

Sadly, 6 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last one 24 hours while five are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the month of August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,726.

Vaccination

As of August 30th, 2021, a total of 2,773,239 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these,

total first doses are 1,968,656 while second doses are 804,583.