Doctors can now confirm that the death on businesswoman Caroline Wanjiku Maina was caused by repeated blows to the head.

The autopsy conducted at the Kenyatta University Research and Referral Hospital listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

The body of the 38-year-old woman was found dumped in Kajiado county days after she was reported missing.

Pathologist Charles Muturi also explained that bruises on her left arm and wrists indicated that she had been tortured prior to her death.

Four suspects have already been arested for her disappearance and subsequent murder.

The four - Edwin Otieno Odiwuor, Samwel Okoth Adinda, Stevenson Oduor Ouma and Mercy Gitiri Mongo - are said to have lured Ms Wanjiku to her death.