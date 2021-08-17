6 police officers indicted in Kianjokoma brothers' deaths - IPOA

In a report published on Monday, IPOA recommended a capital offence charge against the six along with a charge on negligence.

IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori noted that the six officers along with their commanders had recorded statements with the authorities and have been required to remain available for further questioning.

"In this case, IPOA makes the following recommendations; that the officers be relieved of their duties immediately pending the outcome of an independent review of the findings that will be forwarded to the DPP. As it stands now, the six officers face a capital offence - murder. This recommendation is not likely to take a different direction," Makori's statement read in part.

Additionally, the officers have also been asked to surrender their firearms.

"Besides murder, the Authority is pursuing other charges including negligence in performance of duty that may have been committed by any other officers who attended to the demise of the two brothers," IPOA added.