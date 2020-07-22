The Ministry of Health has announced 637 new cases of novel coronavirus infections bringing the total number to 14,805.

Announcing the new numbers, health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said the new infections are from 4,275 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

According to Dr. Aman, 14 patients out of the 637 new infections are foreigners, with 361 being male while 276 were female.

The youngest among the new infections is a one year old while the oldest is 88 years old.

The new cases are distributed in the counties as follows; Nairobi 342, Machakos 85, Kajiado 57, Kiambu 51, Nakuru 22, Mombasa 17, Nyeri 13, Busia 10, Murang’a 9, Uasin Gishu 6, Bomet 5, Kericho and Kisii 3, Marsabit 2, and Narok, Vihiga, Meru, Embu, Garissa, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Kitui and Laikipia recorded a case each.

In Nairobi; Kamukunji recorded 44 cases, Westlands 32, Lang’ata 31, Embakasi South 26, Dagoretti North and Embakasi East 24 cases each, Kasarani 23, Embakasi West 19, Kibra 18, Makadara and Starehe 17 cases each, Ruaraka 14, Embakasi Central 13, Embakasi North and Roysambu 11 cases each, Mathare 10 and Dagoretti South 8 cases.

The CAS announced that 499 patients had recovered bringing the total recoveries to 6, 757. Out of the new recoveries, 406 are from the home based care program while 93 are from various hospitals.

10 more patients succumbed bringing the total fatalities to 260.