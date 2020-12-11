Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 673 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya.

The new cases were detected after testing 8,230 samples over the last 24 hours.

Kenya's total case load now stands at 90,978.

The CS also conveyed that 992 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 7,887 on Home-based Isolation and Care (HBC).

Fourty-five patients are in ICU; 26 on ventilatory support, 18 on supplemental oxygen and 1 on observation.

Another 52 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen out of whom 44 are in general wards and eight in HDU.

Deaths and Recoveries

Fourteen patients succumbed to the novel disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,582.

A total of 325 patients were also discharged; 258 from HBC and 67 from various hospitals. Total recoveries stand at 71,579.

Former Cabinet Minister Joe Nyagah who passed away on Friday is said to have succumbed to Covid-19 complications.