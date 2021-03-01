A fire incident has been reported at Nairobi's Riruta Satellite Primary School in Dagoretti.

The fire which is said to have been caused by an electrical fault burnt down seven classrooms.

Learning at the facility was interrupted on Monday, however, there were no reported casualties at the time of publishing this story.

A storage area in the school was also affected by the fire even as members of the public raised concerns on delays by the fire department.

School headteacher Agnes Muchiri told reporters that the 2,000 students at the facility have had to squeeze into other classrooms for learning to continue.