705 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya, total rises to 162,098

The new cases were detected after testing 8,853 samples over the last 24 hours.

Distribution of positive cases by age was as follows; 0-9 years (40), 10-19 years (41), 20-29 years (118), 30-39 years (154), 40-49 years (132), 50-59 years (97), 60 and above (123).

Deaths and Recoveries

A total of 711 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday, 412 from Home Based and Isolation Care, while 299 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries stand at 110,480; 80,186 from the HBC while 30,294 from various health facilities.