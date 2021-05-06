705 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya, total rises to 162,098

The Ministry of Health has reported 705 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya bringing the new total to 162,098.
Positivity rate reported at 8%
The new cases were detected after testing 8,853 samples over the last 24 hours.
Distribution of positive cases by age was as follows; 0-9 years (40), 10-19 years (41), 20-29 years (118), 30-39 years (154), 40-49 years (132), 50-59 years (97), 60 and above (123).
Deaths and Recoveries
A total of 711 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday, 412 from Home Based and Isolation Care, while 299 are from various health facilities countrywide.
Total recoveries stand at 110,480; 80,186 from the HBC while 30,294 from various health facilities.
Twenty-five deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, one having occurred in the last 24 hours, 14 on diverse dates within the last one month and 10 are late death reports from facility record audits.
