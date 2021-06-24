741 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya as positivity rate rises to 10.7%

CS Kagwe noted that the country's positivity rate stood at 10.7% with total reported cases now at 181,239.

Distribution by county was: Nairobi has 146 new cases, Busia 92, Siaya 76, Kisumu 51, Mombasa 47, Kericho 39, Kitui 37, Kisii 35, Uasin Gishu 27, Kakamega 26, Nyamira 21, Kilifi 17, Vihiga and Nandi with 16 cases each, Homa Bay 14, Nakuru 13, Kiambu and Meru with 10 cases each, Bungoma 9, Kajiado 5, Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Tana River with 4 cases each, Machakos, Murang’a and Baringo with 3 cases each, Bomet, Garissa, Makueni, Migori and Nyandarua with 2 cases each, West Pokot, Isiolo, and Elgeyo Marakwet with 1 case each.

A total of 1,059 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 6,599 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

One hundred patients are in the ICU, 36 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen and 13 patients are under observation.

A hundred and forty patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 131 of them in general wards and 9 in High Dependency Units.

Deaths and Recoveries

Ninety-nine patients recovered from Covid-19, 52 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 47 were from various health facilities.

Total recoveries are now 123,462 of whom 89,450 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 34,012 are from various health facilities.

Twenty-four patients succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit records on diverse dates in the months of March, April, May and June. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,538.

Vaccination

As of Thursday 1,220,151 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 998,073 while second doses are 222,442.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 22.3% with the majority being males at 56% while females are at 44%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is now at 0.86%..