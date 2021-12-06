RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

7.5 million Kenyans vaccinated as 32 test positive for Covid-19

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Today there is no death reported, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5, 335.

Woman getting vaccinated in Kenya
Woman getting vaccinated in Kenya

The Ministry of Health under CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus from a sample size of 2,893 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 1.1%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 255,469 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,858,654.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 25, Embu 2, Machakos 1, Meru 1, Nyeri, Trans-Nzoia 1 and West Pokot 1.

At the same time, 18 patients have recovered form the virus, 145 from the home-based and care program while 3 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries stand at 248, 444 of whom 200, 480 are from the Home-based care and Isolation program, while 47, 964 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Today, there is no death reported. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5, 335.

However, a total of 212 patients are currently admitted in various Health facilities countrywide, while 837 are under the home-based Isolation and care program. 4 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 3 of whom are on ventilator support and 1 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

VACCINATION

As of December 5th 2021, a total of 7,583,134 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,628,299 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,954,835.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

