7.5 million Kenyans vaccinated as 32 test positive for Covid-19

The positivity rate is now at 1.1%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 255,469 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,858,654.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 25, Embu 2, Machakos 1, Meru 1, Nyeri, Trans-Nzoia 1 and West Pokot 1.

At the same time, 18 patients have recovered form the virus, 145 from the home-based and care program while 3 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries stand at 248, 444 of whom 200, 480 are from the Home-based care and Isolation program, while 47, 964 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Today, there is no death reported. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5, 335.

However, a total of 212 patients are currently admitted in various Health facilities countrywide, while 837 are under the home-based Isolation and care program. 4 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 3 of whom are on ventilator support and 1 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

VACCINATION