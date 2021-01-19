Kenya's total Covid-19 case load stands at 99,308 after 81 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

The new cases were detected after testing 2,347 samples over the last 24 hours.

Kenya's cumulative tests now stand at 1,130,707.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed that there are 694 currently admitted in various health facilities with 1,670 under the Home Based Care program.

Further, there are 29 patients in ICU; 13 on ventilatory support, 13 on supplemental oxygen and one in observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

There no fatalities reported on Tuesday which maintains Kenya's Covid-19 death toll to 1,734.

Fifty-one patients were also discharged; 31 from the HBC program and 20 from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 82,478.