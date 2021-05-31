Kenya's Covid-19 fatalities hit 3,172

According to a statement by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Monday, May 31 the positivity rate is now 5.3 %.

From the cases, 87 are Kenyans and one is a foreigner. 56 are males and 32 females. The youngest is a six-year-old child while the oldest is 84 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 170,735 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,811,558.

71 patients have recovered from the disease, 64 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 7 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 116,847 of whom 84,896 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, while 31,951 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 15 people have been reported dead having succumbed to the disease with all reports relating to facility audit records conducted on diverse dates in April . This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,172.

A total of 1,237 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country , while 4,661 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

93 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit ( ICU ), 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 55 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are on observation.

Another 87 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 81 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of today, a total of 969,489 persons have so far been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease countrywide. Of these, 294,245 are aged 58 years and above, health workers - 165,513, teachers-152,387 and security officers -82,077 .