Nine secondary school students have been arrested in Kirinyaga County following an arson attack at a school they attended.

The Mugumo Girls High School students are suspected of starting the fire which razed down a dormitory.

Gichugu East DCI officer Millicent Ochuka, while speaking to journalists, confirmed that the students had been taken into police custody over the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was started using a cigarette lighter.

The incident took place on Sunday while majority of the students were away from the dormitories.

The students are set to have their day in court on Monday.