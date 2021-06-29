9 dead as 719 test positive for Covid-19

The positivity rate is now at 9.5%. Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 183,603 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,953,344.

The news are distributed as follows; Nairobi 188, Busia 76, Kisii 57, Siaya 53, Kisumu 38, Kilifi 38, Uasin Gishu 29, Kakamega 26, Nakuru 23, Vihiga 22, Mombasa 17, Bungoma 16, Homa Bay 15, Machakos 14, Kericho 13, Turkana 13, Nandi 11, Kiambu 11, Laikipia 10, Taita Taveta 7, Embu 6, Kajiado 6, Nyamira 5, Kwale 4, Makueni 4, Trans Nzoia 3, Nyeri 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kitui 2, Migori 2, Narok 1, Nyandarua 1, Garissa 1, Isiolo 1, Meru 1 and Bomet 1.

At the same time, 800 patients have recovered, 695 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 105 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 125,388 out of whom 90,769 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 34,619 are from various health facilities.

However, on a sad note, 9 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of October and December 2020, April and June 2021. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,621.

Vaccination: