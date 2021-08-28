The cause of last night’s fire could not be established immediately, but onlookers reported that it had spread out to the neighboring shops. The building on Moi avenue is dotted with stalls selling mobile phones, clothing and many other small businesses.

Sonford is a part of Kenyan history. The iconic takeaway fast food joint has been in the country for as long as many can recall.

During the day, the joint is usually jam-packed especially during lunch hour as hundreds flock there daily. It has warmed its way into Nairobian's hearts despite many bad press that has tried to slide its way into the public.

Pulse Live Kenya