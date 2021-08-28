Popular fast food restaurant, Sonford fish and chips went up in flames late last night during curfew hours. Witnesses at the scene reported that the fire started at around 10 pm.
Sonford restaurant damaged by late night blaze
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The cause of last night’s fire could not be established immediately, but onlookers reported that it had spread out to the neighboring shops. The building on Moi avenue is dotted with stalls selling mobile phones, clothing and many other small businesses.
Sonford is a part of Kenyan history. The iconic takeaway fast food joint has been in the country for as long as many can recall.
During the day, the joint is usually jam-packed especially during lunch hour as hundreds flock there daily. It has warmed its way into Nairobian's hearts despite many bad press that has tried to slide its way into the public.
Prior to the curfew, if you took a drive around Nairobi CBD down Moi Avenue in the wee hours of the morning when it’s darkest outside, Sonford was usually full of people coming from clubs, drunk and hungry. Some were usually blacked out on the counters while many enjoyed their fish and chips.
