Nairobi-based lawyer, Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, on Thursday sparked a wild online debate with a tweet posted in reaction to President Uhuru Kenyatta's Twitter remark.

President Kenyatta stated that he deleted his Twitter account in March 2018 because of unrelenting insults from followers.

SC Ahmednasir alias Grand Mullah, opined that a majority of the President's trolls were from one tribe.

He further suggested that members of these tribe account for the majority of online trolls in Kenya.

According to Grand Mullah, trolls from the community he named are motivated by "historic political frustration or fear of unfolding politics".

"You don't see our brothers/sisters from Central Kenya abusing and trolling on twitter because. 1. Most are employed or running their businesses. 2. The community isn't politically traumatized. 3. They are individualistic than communal. 4. Most mind their business. 5. Good manners," the Senior Counsel added.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir was among the first people to react to the statement accusing the Senior Counsel of ethnic profiling.

The tweet by Ahmednasir caused "Luos" and "Somalis" to trend on Twitter as Kenyans reacted with sharp remarks for him.