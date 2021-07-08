Aisha Jumwa's fall out with bodyguard plays out in court as Murder trial is adjourned

The court on Thursday, July 8 was told that Jumwa issues strict instructions that the four counsels, Jared Magolo, Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wamboi would no longer appear for Otieno.

Justice Anne Onginjo who is handling the murder case which the two are facing had to adjourn the trial in light of the developments.

“Since Ms Jumwa has instructed the lawyers not to represent me, I ask the court to give me more time to look for an advocate. I request for the court’s indulgence,” he said.

The court has also been advised that explicit instructions have been issued to withdraw Okuto's surety, exposing him to arrest and jail if he fails to secure another surety.

“Okuto was served with the application seeking to withdraw the surety, and he is aware (of it),” Omari said.

Jumwa left when the hearing was deferred, but Mr Okuto stayed and spoke with the court clerk for at least 15 minutes.

More than five witnesses had come forward to testify. Some had travelled all the way from Nairobi but after the adjournment, their fares were refunded.

The case was scheduled to be heard over three days, with the court hearing four witnesses each day. The prosecution has 32 witnesses lined up.

Jumwa and Mr Okuto have been accused with murdering ODM supporter Jola Ngumbao on October 15, 2019.