Al-Shabaab leader who masterminded an attack on Kenyan soil has been killed.

The US Africa Command (Africom) confirmed that the terrorist, whom they did not name, was killed alongside his wife in an airstrike.

According to Africom, the wife was also a known Al-Shabaab member. The man had been linked to planning the attack on Manda Bay.

“The two terrorists were identified as a senior Al-Shabaab leader, who was in charge of planning and directing terrorist operations on the Kenya border region, including the recent attack on Manda Bay," Africom said in a statement.

"... his wife, who also was an active member of Al-Shabaab responsible for facilitating a wide range of terrorist activities,” it continued.

Africom stated that the airstrike was a culmination of the army’s efforts to pursue perpetrators of the January 5 attack.

“Since January 5, US Africa Command and our partners have pursued those responsible for the attack on US and Kenyan forces at Manda Bay.

"This strike demonstrates that we will continue to relentlessly pursue those responsible for Manda Bay and those wishing to do harm to Americans and our African partners,” said the US Army General Stephen Townsend stated.

A report by Armed Conflict, Location and Event Data shows that Al-Shabaab militants have killed over 4,000 civilians in the last decade, with a majority being Muslims in Somalia.