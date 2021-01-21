Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi is facing arrested following a complaint filed by South East Alego senior chief Joseph Ojala.

Chief Ojala claims that the MP and his bodyguards assaulted and injured him on Wednesday January 20, 2021.

"I was just from town where I had gone to run some personal errands. When I returned, just before the first gate, I saw four vehicles parked so I proceeded to the house but before I could go a few meters, I saw about 15 people coming towards me. Among them was the MP," the chief said in a statement recorded with the police.

He went on to narrate that he exchanged some pleasantries with MP Atandi and the legislator later invited the chief to accompany him to an event that was going on in a nearby school.

"I immediately felt something was not right and changed my mind about accompanying him to the function but it did not augur well with him. He then grabbed me and ordered the people he was with to take me to the car," he stated.

The chief added that the MP's men roughed him up and he was only rescued by his sons who witnessed the commotion as they were getting back home from school.

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi during a past interview

The MP has since denied the accusations made by the local chief and filed a counter-claim where he accused the chief of assaulting him instead.

"None of my boys has engaged in any assault. Public administrators should never engage in politics. The alleged incident should be investigated and the culprits apprehended," MP Atandi stated.