Alert: Water supply interruption in Major parts of Nairobi

A public notice issued by the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company stated that the inconvenience had been caused by the ongoing road construction works of the Expressway.

"NCWSC will shut down water supply pipeline along Uhuru Highway due to ongoing construction of the Expressway/ Mombasa road starting from 6:00 am on Thursday 17th June, 2021 to Friday 18th June, 2021 at 6:00am.

"This will facilitate interconnection of the new and old water pipelines on Uhuru Highway between Museum Hill and KBC area to enable the release of the road median to the Expressway road contractor," the notice read in part.

The major parts to be affected include the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and all of Industrial Area.

Other areas are South B, South C, City Stadium, Maringo, Bahati, Buruburu, University of Nairobi up to EPZ Athi River.

The Nairobi Expressway

The 27.1 kilometer Expressway will stretch from Mlolongo to JKIA, Nairobi’s CBD and end at Westlands along Waiyaki Way.

Construction works are being executed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) at an estimated cost of Sh59 billion.

The contractor has projected up to Sh3.9 billion annual profits from the venture, gained from toll fees which will be levied on road users.

Depending on the size of the vehicle and distance travelled, motorists will be required to pay between Sh100 and Sh1,550.

An amount that will likely fluctuate depending on the prevailing exchange rates.

In total, the Expressway is projected to make up to Sh302.5 billion in revenue.

Transport CS James Macharia is on record stating that the construction has helped employ a good number of Kenyans during the challenging Covid-19 season.

"This project has benefited more than 2,000 Kenyans in skilled and unskilled employment opportunities," he stated, adding: "The contractor has reduced the completion time and we are excited. This will be a game changer once complete."