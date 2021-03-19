The Ministry of Health has issued a notice to members of the public on closure of a section of the MoH building, Afya House.

The notice shared on Friday outlined that the Wellness Centre had been closed indefinitely.

The centre was being used to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers within Afya House and its environs.

"The wellness centre at the MoH that had been opened to healthcare workers of the Ministry and those in the surrounding areas for the Covid-19 vaccination has now been closed.

"All healthcare workers within the surrounding area are advised to seek the services in other approved centres," the notice read.