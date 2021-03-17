Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday sounded a warning over the third wave of Covid-19 which has hit Kenya.

In a statement to the press, CS Kagwe warned that it is more aggressive that what has been witnessed over the last year.

The CS noted that more people contracting the virus now are ending up admitted in hospital.

"Very simply, as you are aware by now, Kenya is facing another surge of Covid-19; one that is not only varying from what we previously faced, but a wave that is more aggressive, non-discriminatory strain attacking everyone from infants and those with no known comorbities to those that are elderly and otherwise vulnerable.

"Unlike before where virtually all our infections were asymptomatic, we are also seeing a steady increase in hospitalizations, with ICU cases climbing to over 100 the last one week from a low of 30 just two months ago. The spike does not stop there; in the same period since mid-January, we have lost over an additional 200 individuals to Covid-19," the CS stated.

He added that the new strain has been more fatal for those above the age of 60.

The CS also noted that 19,900 Kenyans have so far received the vaccine.

'Until we've inoculated the entire population and created herd immunity, we will remain at risk. So far, we've vaccinated 19,900 people since the vaccination exercise begun," he stated.