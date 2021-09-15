All students sent home over unruly conduct, MMU staff on strike

A circular seen by Pulse Live indicates that the university staff went on strike on Monday and are yet to return to work.

The communique further indicates that there was an incident involving the students which led the university administration to discontinue learning at the facility.

"On the morning of 15th September, 2021, students became unruly and attempted to interfere with motorists along the Magadi Road. Accordingly, the University Management and resolved to CLOSE the University indefinitely.

"By copy of this memo all affected students MUST clear from the University compound immediately but not later than 6:00 pm today 15th September, 2021," the memo signed by MMU Vice Chancellor, Amb. Prof. Festus Kaberia read.

Pulse Live Kenya

GSU officers at MMU

Following issuance of the directive, police were deployed at the university where they lobbed teargas on the protesting students.

Video clips shared online showed General Service Unit (GSU) police officers chasing students out of the facility at some minutes past 6:00pm.