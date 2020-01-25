Photos of Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei and her alleged lover started doing rounds on social media on Friday showing, the lawmaker appearing to be having a great time with the man in what appears to be a vacation.

This comes a few weeks after Gladys and her ex-husband Sam Shollei divorced.

The former Standard Media Group executive, Sam Shollei, divorced his wife Gladys, and married Faith Rono , a lady younger than him who also works for Standard group.

Their divorce was sealed on January 8 by Milimani Commercial Courts Chief Magistrate PN Gesora, who authorized the divorce, describing the marriage as 'irretrievably broken down' as he annulled it on 'grounds of cruelty'.

All you need to know about Glady's Shollei, her failed marriage and alleged new relationship

The divorce suit was first lodged by Gladys in 2016 where she accused Sam of abandoning the family, refusing to provide for it, denial of conjugal rights and being abusive.

Reports indicate that Sam would also file for divorce from Gladys on September 6, 2019.

He cited desertion and irretrievable breakdown of their relationship as the key reasons for seeking permanent separation and married a younger woman soon after his request was granted.

Gladys and her ex-husband Sam were married for 25 years before their union came to a surprise end in the beginning of January 2020 after a messy divorce. The two managed to hide their marital issues from the media until when the divorce was finalized.

The two got married at St Francis Church in Karen on December 10, 1994.

According to suit papers filed by Sam, the marriage irretrievably broke down and there was no chance of salvaging it, hence the need to file for divorce.He said that they have lived separately since 2016.

Gladys Shollei and her alleged lover

The magistrate further issued an order stopping Sam from accessing their homes in Kitisuru and Plateau Estate in Eldoret after Gladys sought orders saying he was being violent.

The two had also accused each over over infidelity, with Gladys also accused Sam of developing erratic behaviors posing a threat to her and their 10 year old son.

This made the Court bar Sam from accessing their homes in Kitisuru and Plateau Estate in Eldoret.