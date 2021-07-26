Mudavadi adopts new Kikuyu name during Mt Kenya tour

Speaking during a church service in Nyandarua County, he said he was now Musalia Mudavadi Macharia. According to Kikuyu culture, Macharia means "one who searches"

In Kikuyu, Mudavadi declared that he was seeking a partnership with Mt Kenya residents in his quest to become President of Kenya.

He said that the next head of state will be expected to complete President Uhuru Kenyatta’s projects and not terminating them because of malicious intent.

“We have seen it happen in the constituency and counties where leaders frustrated their predecessor’s projects and start their own.

Mudavadi termed claims that the president is seeking to extend his term as propaganda since Uhuru has said numerous times that he plans on retiring according to the constitution.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who had accompanied Mudavadi deconstructed Deputy President William Ruto’s plan to give small scale traders and SMEs money if elected president in 2022.

Speaking in Nyandarua county over the weekend, Sakaja said that Ruto’s plan was impractical and only meant to lure voters.

As an actuarial scientist, he deconstructed the proposal by saying that the Sh20 billion fund suggested by the DP would mean that everyone would get only Sh9,000.

“Wood artisans and jua kali fundis are about 8 million, boda boda operators are around 4 million, hawkers na watu wa soko ni millioni ingine kadhaa.

“Even if you give them at least Sh100,000 each, that totals to Sh2.2 trillion and Kenya’s budget is Sh3 trillion,” Sakaja said.

He urged Kenyans to interrogate the promises and policies given by politicians seeking political office.

Sakaja and Mudavadi have been touring Mt Kenya to popularise the ANC leader in the vote-rich region.

The duo was recently in Nyeri county where they were hosted by Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

Mudavadi is one-quarter of the One Kenya Alliance comprising of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula.

The group is yet to settle on their preferred presidential candidate with factions pulling in different directions in regard to the method to be used to pick the flagbearer.