Anne Kananu's promise to Nairobians as she is sworn in as Governor

Speaking during the swearing in, Kananu promised to restore the Capital's lost glory and ensure Nairobians get better and quality services.

Ms Kananu’s swearing in took place in accordance with provisions of the Assumption of the Office of Governor Act, 2019 and Article 74 of Constitution of Kenya, 2010. The function was prided on by Justice Lilian Mutende.

"My fellow Nairobians I have today take the Governors oath of office and sworn to truly and diligently serve the county of Nairobi without fear, favour or ill will. I commit to working for and with all of you,” said Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda.

Kananu also vowed to work closely with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) under Gen. Mohammed Badi.

Kananu was nominated as Deputy Governor in early 2020 by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who was later iimpeached by the Nairobi County Assembly in December 2020.

Sonko Accepts

On November 8th, Sonko accepted his losses after the Supreme Court paved the way for his substantive replacement.

The Supreme Court, dismissed his application to stop the swearing in ceremony of Ann Kananu as the Nairobi Governor.

“I concede defeat by accepting the Supreme court's verdict this afternoon. God's timing is the best and a time will come when he'll give me another chance to serve Kenyans in any capacity.

“I'm forever grateful for the opportunity I had working for you, I will continue doing so. For now, we leave everything to God. We live to fight another day, however, alluta continua as life must go on. Twendeni tukapige sherehe sasa," said Mike Sonko.

Sonko had moved to court in October, arguing that his appeal on his impeachment had not been concluded and thus the deputy governor should not be sworn in as governor.