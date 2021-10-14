RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Anonymous tip leads DCI to hidden drugs consignment at JKIA

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The value of the drugs is yet to be disclosed.

Police officers conducting a security drill at JKIA

Anti-Narcotics Unit officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations based at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday, October 13 seized a cache of narcotics concealed in two shipments, following a tipoff.

One of the shipments that was destined for Australia from Kenya had been declared as African traditional earrings.

The typical eye would easily pass the 168 pairs of earrings as just that, but the deft police officers sensed there was more than met the eye.

After deeper scrutiny, they discovered a yellow powdery substance cleverly concealed within the ornaments.

The powder was subjected to presumptive tests soon afterwards and was positively identified as morphine.

A second consignment had been declared as 12 kitenge dresses and was enroute to Hong Kong, China.

Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives opened the consignment and recovered the 12 declared dresses and an additional 199 buttons.

Upon deeper inspection, they were awed to find a white powdered substance shrewdly hidden within the buttons.

The powder was subjected to presumptive tests, which revealed it was yet another illegal narcotic substance, cocaine.

The seized consignments are being subjected to further investigation.

