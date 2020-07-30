Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o's son, Junior, recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Wanja Wohoro.

The couple shared photos of their private ceremony which was held at Zereniti House in Limuru.

"I will walk for miles to water your roots every single day until you are too tall and impossible for anyone to ignore. My strong steadfast Acacia. Ineffable in stature and beauty. The shade of your branches will always be my refuge," Junior wrote while sharing photos of his wedding.

His newly wed wife, Wanja, is a Nairobi-based singer and was among finalists in the emPawa Africa musical competition.

"You are a fixed point in my universe, and the best friend I’ve ever known. ‘🧡 Not the wedding we planned originally, but ultimately even more perfect and intimate than we could have ever imagined. So many thanks to Zereniti House for hosting us SO wonderfully," Wanja said while referencing the Covid19 crisis which has hampered social gatherings.

Junior has in the past attracted controversy over his odd fashion sense which at one time saw him pose in a thong with matching red heels.

