RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Tutu was the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Archbishop Desmond Tutu

South Africa’s Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu has passed on at the age of 90, in Cape Town. Tutu was the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Recommended articles

President Cyril Ramaphosa eulogized him as a man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid.

President Ramaphosa also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Mam Leah Tutu, the Tutu family, the board and staff of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Elders and Nobel Laureate Group, and the friends, comrades and associates nationally and globally of the iconic spiritual leader and global human rights campaigner.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Archbishop Desmond Tutu Archbishop Desmond Tutu Pulse Live Kenya

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” President Ramaphosa said.

Adding that; “Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.

“A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world,”.

As Chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission he articulated the universal outrage at the ravages of apartheid and touchingly and profoundly demonstrated the depth of meaning of ubuntu, reconciliation and forgiveness.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

DP Ruto claims Joseph of Nazareth was a hustler

DP Ruto claims Joseph of Nazareth was a hustler

Uhuru Kenyatta celebrates last Christmas as President

Uhuru Kenyatta celebrates last Christmas as President

22 days have passed since miner Tom Okwatch was last seen

22 days have passed since miner Tom Okwatch was last seen

Police tell citizens to avoid speculation on Itumbi case

Police tell citizens to avoid speculation on Itumbi case

DCI boss Kinoti hosts needy children for special Christmas Party [Photos]

DCI boss Kinoti hosts needy children for special Christmas Party [Photos]

Babu Owino explains why he hid MP Sonkok’s crutches in Parliament

Babu Owino explains why he hid MP Sonkok’s crutches in Parliament

Dennis Itumbi hospitalized after being tortured by his abductors [Photos]

Dennis Itumbi hospitalized after being tortured by his abductors [Photos]

Muthama vows to turn Mutua's White House into a hospital if elected governor

Muthama vows to turn Mutua's White House into a hospital if elected governor

Trending

Nairobi's GTC Tower roars to life with amazing fireworks display [Photos & Video]

President Kenyatta, who drove himself in his Range Rover, marvelled at the amazing fireworks show.

Govt's plan to replace KRA Pin set in motion

President Uhuru Kenyatta showing his Huduma Namba card after receiving it in December 2020

Dennis Itumbi hospitalized after being tortured by his abductors [Photos]

Dennis Itumbi hospitalized after being tortured by his abductors [Photos]

Uhuru hosts hundreds of children at State House for special Christmas Party [Photos]

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta hosts hundreds of children at State House for Christmas Party [Photos]