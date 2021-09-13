Archbishop Sapit's latest ban on politicians in his church

ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit on Monday announced that the clerics are no longer allowed to attend meetings at politicians' homes.

While speaking to KBC, Archbishop Ole Sapit barred the church leaders from attending so-called grassroot mobilization efforts by the 2022 election hopefuls.

The cleric emphasized that the responsibility of the church leaders should remain in evangelizing.

"Our Bishops and Clergy should not be part of the so called grassroots and religious leaders who troop to homes of politicians to be given political direction because that is not our work," the Archbishop stated.

Banned political utterances in ACK

The church leader had earlier banned politicians from speaking during a major event over the weekend.

"I have barred the habit of politicians being given the opportunity to speak in any of our churches. I am even advising the members of the media who are busy mounting their equipment, not to bother because they will not talk here. They can address you after the service has ended.

"The ACK is a no-go zone, for political rhetoric and whatever happens. We have also seen instances where the Church is no longer identified as a place of worship because when a sermon is given it does not get the attention, instead what is aired is the political utterances in the Church," the Archbishop stated.

Earlier, dignitaries led by former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi had walked out of the consecration ceremony hosted by the Archbishop in Butere, Kakamega county.

The walk-out was interpreted as protest from the politicians against the ACK Church leader's pronouncement.

"I want to clarify that Mudavadi did not walk out of yesterday’s event in protest. When Mudavadi was about to leave he informed me he would be attending another function in Murang’a.