MP's lawyer reveals he is sick in prison

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino did not attend court session on Thursday.

His lawyer told the magistrate the Embakasi East MP was seeking treatment for chest pains.

The court ordered Babu Owino to be treated at the Industrial Area Remand Prison where he is awaiting bail for shooting a DJ.

He failed to appear in court for a hearing in another case where he is accused of incitement to violence.

MP Babu Owino misses court today

Incitement case

In the incitement case, Babu Owino was charged with two counts of subversion and uttering abusive words against President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.

According to the charge sheet, Babu Owino uttered words calculated to excite disaffection against the Presidency on September 24, 2017, at a rally in Kawangware.

Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot set the incitement case for mentioning on February 3, 2020.

Babu Owino was on Monday committed to remand prison awaiting the determination of his bail application on January 27.