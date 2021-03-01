Bahati Member of Parliament (MP) Kimani Ngunjiri is in mourning following the loss of his son Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani.

The younger Kimani passed away following months of illness and hospital admission for severe respiratory illness.

According to a medical appeal poster sent out for Mr Kinyanjui, the family explained that he fell ill late last year.

"He was admitted with a severe case of Pneumonia resulting in him developing and being diagnosed with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). A condition where the lungs have experienced injury," the poster read in part.

The family was seeking assistance to clear a hospital bill which had accrued to over Sh6 million.

Confirming the news of his death, Molo MP Kimani Kuria mourned the deceased as a "man of the people".

"It is sad morning to the family of my colleague Hon Onesmas Kimani Ngunjiri MP Bahati following the demise of his son Arthur Kinyanjui Kimani aka AK 47. AK was such a young man full of life and a man of the people.

"I remember the great moments we have held with him and his brothers, and sister Edith and I will surely miss him. Rest with the angels bro, and pole sana to the family for the loss," the Molo MP stated.