Banners have appeared on Thika Superhighway among other roads this morning with images of Chef Justice David Maraga.

The banners bore the message of an upcoming expose on judges who are alleged to be corrupt.

The captions read: "Who is Maraga protecting, coming soon to a channel near you."

Photographs of CJ Maraga, Justices Eric Ogola, Francis Tuiyoti and Weldon Korir are also plastered on the banners.

Tussle between Executive and Judiciary

CJ Maraga had earlier this week called out the Executive over what he termed as disobedience of court orders by the government.

The strained relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and CJ Maraga continued after Attorney General Kihara Kariuki accused the CJ of seeking public sympathy to hide his failures and mismanagement of the Judiciary.

AG Kariuki called out CJ Maraga for airing out his frustrations with the Executive in public when he has a direct line to access the head of state.