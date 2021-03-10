The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Act, 2020, popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill has been the subject of political discussions in the country since 2018.

The document born out of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has undergone various edits and is now at advanced stages toward a referendum.

A recent informal survey conducted by the Pulse Live production team revealed that though temperatures are rising over the document, most Kenyans have not read the document for themselves.

The BBI Secretariat team has been tasked with availing a copy of the Act to Kenyans before they are required to vote on it, however, with some constrained by internet availability it has not been actualized.

Pulse Live will be breaking down the document in a series of articles beginning with the proposed amendment on Article 18 of Chapter Three of the Constitution which deals with Citizenship.

One of the controversial elements of the BBI Bill has been eliminating the 47 "County Woman Representative" positions from the National Assembly.

Two-thirds Gender Rule

The BBI Bill has recommended several clauses to be inserted in the Constitution of Kenya which will enforce the affirmative "two-thirds gender rule" and ensure representation of women in government.