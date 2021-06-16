Billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi to vie for Presidency

Speaking to the media, Wanjigi said that in the next polls he would not become a king maker but will instead offer himself.

The businessman who keeps away from the glare of the media is one of the most influential power brokers in the country.

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi Pulse Live Kenya

“Let me confirm that I shall be in active politics and will not be playing my previous role as a king maker,” he said.

According to close sources, Wanjigi is doing the groundwork before formally making the announcement.

He added, “I shall address the rest of your questions at the appropriate juncture.”

Wanjigi is not new to the circles of power and is credited to have been a key player in the alliance of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

In a past media briefing, the tycoon said that the current government was formed in his house before he fell out with those in power.

In 2017, he financed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign which brought him trouble with the government.

After the fallout with Uhuru and Ruto, his home in Muthaiga estate was raided and his firearms confiscated.

“It is this home that Baba agreed to come to shake hands with Kenyatta. I felt very blessed. It is here that a piece direction was accepted,” he said at the time.

The businessman, who hails from Murang'a County, will further complicate the supremacy battle to take up the mantle from President Kenyatta and control the Mount Kenya voting bloc.

Currently there are meetings, where Uhuru’s succession is being discussed, with a section of leaders vowing to use the region's numerical strength to once more, rally behind a Mount Kenya candidate.

Others who have shown interest to succeed Kenyatta include National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

Wanjigi Family

Jimmy is the son of Maina Wanjigi, a wealthy politician who served in the late former President Daniel Moi’s government.

He was a Member of Parliament for more than 25 years and held Cabinet portfolios such as Minister for Agriculture, Public Works and Tourism.

The younger Wanjigi worked at his father’s business empire after returning to the country after completing his university education abroad.

Most associate Jimmy with the family business – the Kwacha Group of Companies which was founded by his father.