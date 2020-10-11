Hours after police canceled two fundraising events that were to be presided over by Deputy President William Ruto despite being informed of the functions three days prior as required by the security guidelines released earlier in the week, Raila Odinga is currently hosting businessman Jimmy Wanjigi and a host of other politicians at a fundraiser in Bondo.

Among those attending the fundraiser at St Michaels ACK church are Siaya Senator James Orengo, MPs Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Opiyo Wandayi (Ugenya), Former Nairobi County Deputy governor Polycarp Igathe among others.

A section of DP Ruto’s allies have protested the guidelines, noting that they are targeting the DP Ruto bandwagon and are being applied selectively to disadvantage and ground the DP.

Ruto was to camp in Mumias today, presiding over a fundraiser at St Leo Catholic Church Shianda in Mumias East and attending a church service at Our Lady of Assumption Indangalasia Catholic parish in Matungu.

Raila Odinga (facing away) and businessman Jimmy Wanjigi

Police however directed that no church services will be held in the two churches and canceled the events, citing multiple security and health concerns.

Addressing the press on Sunday, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa divulged that the Tanga Tanga brigade has instructed its lawyers to move to court to challenge the move by the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) to lower the political temperatures in the country by invoking the Public Order Act.

“We have already given instructions to our lawyers to go to court and seek the court’s intervention in quashing these punitive guidelines that are issued, not for all Kenyans but for the DP of Kenya and the Tanga Tanga movement” Barasa said.

Law Society of Kenya has also revealed that it would move to court to challenge the move that has seen DP Ruto’s allies cry foul.

Police yesterday clashed with a section of Tanga Tanga politician led by Bonny Khalwale and Ben Washiali when they convened a press conference after their events were cancelled.

Their press briefing was cut short when police lobbed teargas cannisters into the air, sending them scampering for safety.Below is the video of the fundraiser in Bondo.