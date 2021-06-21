Building collapses in Nairobi's Kamukunji area [Photos]

Four top floors of what appeared to be a residential building in Nairobi's Kamukunji area have caved in on each other.
Photos shared on the incident showed various floors of the building piled up on each other with details remaining scanty over what may have caused the collapse.
Police promptly reported to the scene, however, no rescue teams had arrived at the building.
More to follow...
