RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Building collapses in Nairobi's Kamukunji area [Photos]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Top floors of building cave in

Building collapses in Nairobi's Kamukunji area
Building collapses in Nairobi's Kamukunji area Pulse Live Kenya

Four top floors of what appeared to be a residential building in Nairobi's Kamukunji area have caved in on each other.

Recommended articles

Photos shared on the incident showed various floors of the building piled up on each other with details remaining scanty over what may have caused the collapse.

Police promptly reported to the scene, however, no rescue teams had arrived at the building.

Building collapses in Nairobi's Kamukunji area
Building collapses in Nairobi's Kamukunji area Pulse Live Kenya
Building collapses in Nairobi's Kamukunji area
Building collapses in Nairobi's Kamukunji area Pulse Live Kenya

More to follow...

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke