The family of businessman Chris Kirubi has announced the funeral arrangments ahead of his internment.
Kirubi's family announces burial date, plans
The funeral service will be held at the Sh1 billion FEM Church in Karen
The late Kirubi, known to many as Chairman or CK will be buried on Saturday, June 19, at his Thika Farm.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 18 at Faith Evangelistic Church in Karen, Nairobi.
In his last years, Kirubi said that he come to learn to believe more in God and his power.
The same was discussed at length by friends and family who are meeting at his Loresho home to condole with his family.
Centum CEO James Mworia said that Kirubi's faith started way back before his illness which manifested in the way he ran his business.
"If he didn't know God he would't have created the things he created. Only a man of faith can do what he has done," Mworia said.
In a past interview Kirubi said, "I'm closer to God now because I've believed without God's will, I could not be who I am today. It took me many months lying in bed sick to believe that God is most powerful.
"It is a shame we always go to God when we need Him, but God will never turn you away because you came to Him later rather than earlier. God is merciful and forgiving," he added.
Rejecting a Cemetery Investment
Mworia said that Kirubi was a person who valued life and declined a lucrative oppurtunity to invest in a cemetery.
"I recall a few years ago we had an investment opportunity to invest in a cemetery. We got approvals from all the members of the investment committee. These approvals were by circularisation but then I got a note from Chris who said he was not interested in particpating in the business of death no matter how lucrative," the Centum CEO recalled.
Faith Evangelistic Church in Karen
Faith Evangelistic Ministries (FEM) has opened an ultra-modern sanctuary in Karen.
The new sanctuary overshadows the Winners Chapel auditorium described as the largest in the East African region.
When President Uhuru Kenyatta attended its launch, he decribed is as best and most magnificent church he has ever seen.
Evangelist Teresia Wairimu who is the president and founder of FEM said no harambee was conducted to raise Sh1 billion for the multi-storey building with a capacity to accommodate about 700 vehicles and over 8, 000 people when fully completed.
