Businessman fined Sh720 Million or Serve 27 years in Jail

Businessman Ngamau Mukuria has been slapped with a fine of Sh720 million or serve a jail term of 27 years.
Businessman Ngamau Mukuria was found guilty of corruption.
Mukuria was found guilty of defrauding the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) Sh180 million.
The case has been in court for more than three years in which millions of property belonging to the businessman has been seized by the state.
In 2018, the Asset Recovery Agency seized a Sh48.5 million apartment in Lavington, Nairobi.
The National Assembly's Public Investments Committee (PIC) had recommended prosecution of the businessman after they accused him of using his company Quorandum Limited to receive money from the Youth Fund.
