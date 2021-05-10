I was offered Sh500,000 to vote for BBI Bill – MP claims

Speaking on Monday, the legislator alleged that he heard reports that some MPs were paid to pass the Bill, but he could only confirm that he was approached with Sh500,000 which he turned down because his conscience could not allow him to take it.

“I’m not sure, I also heard that there was money, but one thing I can confirm is that I was given an offer that I am premium I would not be given Sh100,000, my price was Sh500,000 of which I declined because that amount with my conscience would not allow…. I don’t know whether others were offered,” said Kositany.

Asked by who by Citizen TV’s Sam Gituku who offered him the money, the Soy MP said, “That one would remain a secret” insisting that the presenter should be satisfied with his answer.

“You have asked me a question I have answered you should be satisfied with what I have said,” responded Caleb Kositany.