List of MPs who voted "NO" for BBI Bill

National Assembly passes BBI Bill

Parliament during a past session
The National Assembly has passed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020, commonly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

The Bill won the approval of a majority of the members of parliament (MPs) in both the Second Reading and Third Reading.

At the Second Reading 320 MPs voted where 235 voted "YES" and 83 voted "NO". At the Third Reading, 224 MPs approved the Bill while 63 voted to reject the bill.

Here is a list of the MPs who voted "NO" for the BBI Bill:-

  1. Florence Koskey
  2. Jane Jepkorir
  3. Charles Kamuren
  4. Samuel Moroto
  5. Aden Duale
  6. Joyce Emanikor
  7. Rigathi Gachagua
  8. Faith Gitau
  9. Charles Gimose
  10. George Macharia
  11. Rehema Hassan
  12. Kimani Ichung'wah
  13. Rehema Jaldesa
  14. Aisha Jumwa
  15. Johanna Kipyegon
  16. Julius Kibiwott
  17. William Cheptumo
  18. Joseph Kipkosgei
  19. Wilson Kogo
  20. Nelson Arap Koech
  21. Beatrice Cherono
  22. Gideon Keter
  23. Nixon Korir
  24. Kipsengeret Koros
  25. Hilary Kosgei
  26. Caleb Kositany
  27. Dominic Kosgei
  28. John Waluke
  29. Liza Chelule
  30. Moses Lesonnet
  31. Sylvanus Maritim
  32. James Murgor
  33. Cornelly Serem
  34. Didmus Barasa
  35. Joseph Limo
  36. Jane Kihara
  37. James Lomenen
  38. Brighton Yegon
  39. Cecily Mbarire
  40. Josphat Gichunge
  41. Mohamed Ali (Nyali)
  42. Lokiru Mohamed
  43. Athman Ali
  44. Victor Munyaka
  45. Mugambi Rindikiri
  46. Aramat Lemanken
  47. Tecla Tum
  48. George Murugara
  49. Japheth Kiplangat
  50. Jeffrey King'ang'i
  51. John Mutunga
  52. Moses Kirima
  53. John Paul Mwirigi
  54. John Lodepe
  55. Daniel Nanok
  56. Patrick Munene
  57. Muchangi Kalemba
  58. Moses Kuria
  59. Purity Wangui
  60. Beatrice Nkatha
  62. Soipan Tuya
  64. Robert Pukose
  65. Dido Raso
  66. Daniel Rono
  67. Gladys Shollei
  68. Dan Wanyama
  69. Janet Chepkemboi
  70. George Theuri
  71. Ronald Tanui
  72. Gabriel Tong'oyo
  73. Daniel Tutayek
  74. Rahab Mukami
  75. Alice Wahome
  76. Mathias Robi
  77. Benjamin Washiali
  78. John Kiarie
  79. Joyce Korir
  80. Kangongo Bowen

