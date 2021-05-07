The National Assembly has passed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020, commonly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.
List of MPs who voted "NO" for BBI Bill
National Assembly passes BBI Bill
Parliament during a past session
The Bill won the approval of a majority of the members of parliament (MPs) in both the Second Reading and Third Reading.
At the Second Reading 320 MPs voted where 235 voted "YES" and 83 voted "NO". At the Third Reading, 224 MPs approved the Bill while 63 voted to reject the bill.
Here is a list of the MPs who voted "NO" for the BBI Bill:-
- Florence Koskey
- Jane Jepkorir
- Charles Kamuren
- Samuel Moroto
- Aden Duale
- Joyce Emanikor
- Rigathi Gachagua
- Faith Gitau
- Charles Gimose
- George Macharia
- Rehema Hassan
- Kimani Ichung'wah
- Rehema Jaldesa
- Aisha Jumwa
- Johanna Kipyegon
- Julius Kibiwott
- William Cheptumo
- Joseph Kipkosgei
- Wilson Kogo
- Nelson Arap Koech
- Beatrice Cherono
- Gideon Keter
- Nixon Korir
- Kipsengeret Koros
- Hilary Kosgei
- Caleb Kositany
- Dominic Kosgei
- John Waluke
- Liza Chelule
- Moses Lesonnet
- Sylvanus Maritim
- James Murgor
- Cornelly Serem
- Didmus Barasa
- Joseph Limo
- Jane Kihara
- James Lomenen
- Brighton Yegon
- Cecily Mbarire
- Josphat Gichunge
- Mohamed Ali (Nyali)
- Lokiru Mohamed
- Athman Ali
- Victor Munyaka
- Mugambi Rindikiri
- Aramat Lemanken
- Tecla Tum
- George Murugara
- Japheth Kiplangat
- Jeffrey King'ang'i
- John Mutunga
- Moses Kirima
- John Paul Mwirigi
- John Lodepe
- Daniel Nanok
- Patrick Munene
- Muchangi Kalemba
- Moses Kuria
- Purity Wangui
- Robert Pukose
- Dido Raso
- Daniel Rono
- Gladys Shollei
- Dan Wanyama
- Janet Chepkemboi
- George Theuri
- Ronald Tanui
- Gabriel Tong'oyo
- Daniel Tutayek
- Rahab Mukami
- Alice Wahome
- Mathias Robi
- Benjamin Washiali
- John Kiarie
- Joyce Korir
- Kangongo Bowen
