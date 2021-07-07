RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Camera captures thieves on a motorbike stealing Police Officer’s phone [Video]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Even the police victims

File image of traffic police officers during an attack by Kirinyaga County residents
File image of traffic police officers during an attack by Kirinyaga County residents

A video circulating online has depicted a police officer getting robbed in broad daylight.

The video posted by a number of influencers online showed a traffic officer on duty at a busy roundabout where he was directing traffic.

The officer momentarily stops to pick a call and while he is on the phone, a pillion passenger on a boda boda snatches it and rides away.

The unidentified officer is then seen stepping back to converse with bystanders over the incident.

A time stamp on the short video clip showed that the incident was recorded at some minutes past 5:00 pm on a date in early July.

