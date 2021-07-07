Camera captures thieves on a motorbike stealing Police Officer’s phone [Video]

A video circulating online has depicted a police officer getting robbed in broad daylight.
The video posted by a number of influencers online showed a traffic officer on duty at a busy roundabout where he was directing traffic.
The officer momentarily stops to pick a call and while he is on the phone, a pillion passenger on a boda boda snatches it and rides away.
The unidentified officer is then seen stepping back to converse with bystanders over the incident.
A time stamp on the short video clip showed that the incident was recorded at some minutes past 5:00 pm on a date in early July.
The video elicited a number of comments from Kenyans, some who made light of the moment.
