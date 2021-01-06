The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Doshi Group of Companies, Nilesh Doshi, is dead.

Nilesh passed away on January 5, 2021 at the Aga Khan Hospital - Nairobi where he had been receiving treatment.

The death announcement was made by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers through the Metal and Allied Sector Chairman on Tuesday afternoon.

"The late Mr. Nilesh Doshi will be remembered not only for the impact he has had on the sector but also for the memories and lessons he left us with. May the almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace," the statement read.

The CEO is said to have been experiencing breathing complications at the time of his death.

Doshi is the company behind a popular colloquialism in Kenya "Chuma ya Doshi", following a media campaign promoting its steel products.

The company was established in 1930.