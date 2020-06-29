Drama ensued at the Kitui County Assembly grounds after Governor Charity Ngilu's lawyers were forcibly kicked out of the premises.

The Monday morning incident left lawyer Morris Kimuli injured and he was rushed to the Kitui Referal hospital for treatment.

The lawyers had gone to the assembly to represent Governor Ngilu who had been summoned by the Members of the County Assembly, through the Speaker.

Chaos as Governor Ngilu's lawyers are matched out of Assembly grounds

In the video shared on social media, lawyers Kimuli and Martin Oloo were matched out by uniformed Sergeant-At-arms and thrown out of the assembly grounds.

Ngilu faces Impeachment

“You cannot lock us out of a public office, huku si kwa mamayako ama babayako (this is not your mother or father's place)," Kimuli said.

"... tell the speaker to give us a letter of cancellation, you invited us, no one is getting into this office if you do not allow us in,” he added.

Chaos as Governor Ngilu's lawyers are matched out of Assembly grounds

A motion to remove Ngilu from office was moved last week by Athi Ward Representative and the Assembly’s leader of majority Peter Kilonzo.

MCAs cited gross violation of the Constitution and the County Governments Act by failing to honour summons of the Senate, as grounds for Ngilu's impeachment.