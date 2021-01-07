Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has issued an attack on the Tanga Tanga political faction.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, the legislator alleged that members of the outfit associated with Deputy President William Ruto were cowards.

MP Amollo opined that the current campaign being propagated by the Tanga Tanga team dubbed "Hustler Nation" would be their undoing.

The legislator predicted that the team is likely to face similar protests as those observed in the United States Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Pro-Trump protesters breached the security barriers at the Capitol complex as congressional leaders were set to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's win over Trump by counting the votes in the Electoral College.

In his post, MP Amollo observed that "the real hustlers" would "come calling" after the push for a class revolution being promoted by Tanga Tanga.

"Looking at the ReTrumplican lawmakers hiding in awe from a mob they created, reminds me of the way DP Ruto and his allies are stoking fires of class revolution. When the REAL Hustlers come calling, DP Ruto and Co will be the first to cower, and none will be spared! Chaos is the word!" Otiende tweeted.

The remark seemed to be a reaction to a post made by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen earlier in the day.

"I am watching the chaotic scenes at US Capitol Hill where the US Congress is meeting to formally tally the Electoral College results. One Man in Kenya would be so proud of the protesters!" he posted.

To which Mr Amollo also responded with: "Yes! Kiambaa Style!"