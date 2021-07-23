CJ Koome breaks silence on judges' arrest, Gives way forward

In a statement released on her official Twitter handle, Koome said that no formal report has been made to her as the Head of the Judiciary or the Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission.

She was only briefed by the said judges after they were released to resume their normal duties.

Stamping her authority, she said that the arrest should not cause any anxiety among judges and other Judiciary officers.

“I assure all judges and judicial officers that the independence of the Judiciary and their constitutional duties is protected by the Constitution. They should therefore continue discharging their duties without any fear in accordance with their oath of office,” the statement read.

The Chief justice added that she would wait for the investigations to be completed to make a full statement.

At the same time, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has explained why Justices Muchelule and Chitembwe were take in for questioning.

Detectives are probing possible bribery involving the two high profile judges and rummaged through their offices in search of evidence.

“The said Judges cooperated with the investigating team, recorded their statements and left to continue with their duties. The investigations are ongoing.