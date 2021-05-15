China to build Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Headquarters

During a ceremony, the Chinese government donated two VIP buses to the Foreign Affairs ministry terming it as a ‘token of friendship’.

Chinese Ambassador to Nairobi, Mr Zhou Pingjian who has previously worked as Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria said that the Chinese government is fully committed to enhancing the relationship between China and Kenya through developmental efforts.

Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Macharia Kamau said he was hopeful that China’s pledge will be implemented in the next three or four years.

However, details on when the project will kick off are yet to be announced.