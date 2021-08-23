Chipukeezy's sudden weightloss raises questions, he explains

Chipukeezy held an event to help the development of St Martins School in Machakos County and shared photos from the function.

Taking to Instagram comments, his fans questioned whether he was okay, after observing his physical appearance from the images.

“What's going on with you Chipukeezy? eeeh your physical appearance is not good,,, can't believe that it's you,” Naomi Oyaro questioned on one of his posts.

In the interview video, many others made similar observations with some wondering whether he could be sick.

During the interview, the comedian admitted that his family had also noticed his significant weight loss.

“Sometimes human being pretend that things can’t get to you and people tend to make it look like the only thing that can make you not be at your best self is stress, money or ladies. Even when you are tying to actualise a dream it eats so much of you.

“There are so many days I go without eating or sleeping. My dad usually picks a fight with me for not eating. I have lost weight and some people wonder whether I am sick,” he said.

The NACADA Vice Chair also disclosed that he quit alcohol two years ago after realising he did not get any beneficial outcomes out of drinking.

He added that on some nights, he would spend up to Sh100,000 in a club and he would not account for the money used.

“I have lived that celebrity lifestyle, how any times did I make the headlines over fights and club drama,” he said.

Chipukeezy is currently focusing on developing the primary school which he founded and also sponsors. The weekend event saw a lot of celebrities and wellwishers partnering with him such as MC Jessy and MCA Tricky.

The comedian was recently appointed as the new Vice Chairperson of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA).